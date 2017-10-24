Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)
REMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,670.00ZAc
2:43pm BST
Change (% chg)
-129.00 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
21,799.00
Open
21,900.00
Day's High
21,900.00
Day's Low
21,510.00
Volume
701,050
Avg. Vol
1,304,389
52-wk High
23,394.00
52-wk Low
19,954.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|3
|28,193.30
|28,549.00
|27,841.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|38,526.50
|48,459.00
|28,594.00
|35,639.60
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|30,619.00
|30,619.00
|30,619.00
|34,965.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|1,455.00
|1,539.00
|1,420.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4
|1,687.75
|1,875.00
|1,561.00
|2,036.32
|Year Ending Jun-19
|4
|1,974.00
|2,174.00
|1,803.00
|2,288.86
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|28,193.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|38,526.50
|38,526.50
|36,259.30
|36,259.30
|35,639.60
|Year Ending Jun-19
|30,619.00
|30,619.00
|32,423.00
|32,423.00
|34,965.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1,455.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1,687.75
|1,687.75
|1,713.25
|1,715.25
|2,036.32
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1,974.00
|1,974.00
|1,993.75
|1,994.75
|2,288.86
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|2
