Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)

REMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,670.00ZAc
2:43pm BST
Change (% chg)

-129.00 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
21,799.00
Open
21,900.00
Day's High
21,900.00
Day's Low
21,510.00
Volume
701,050
Avg. Vol
1,304,389
52-wk High
23,394.00
52-wk Low
19,954.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 3 28,193.30 28,549.00 27,841.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 38,526.50 48,459.00 28,594.00 35,639.60
Year Ending Jun-19 1 30,619.00 30,619.00 30,619.00 34,965.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 1,455.00 1,539.00 1,420.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 4 1,687.75 1,875.00 1,561.00 2,036.32
Year Ending Jun-19 4 1,974.00 2,174.00 1,803.00 2,288.86

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 28,193.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 38,526.50 38,526.50 36,259.30 36,259.30 35,639.60
Year Ending Jun-19 30,619.00 30,619.00 32,423.00 32,423.00 34,965.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1,455.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1,687.75 1,687.75 1,713.25 1,715.25 2,036.32
Year Ending Jun-19 1,974.00 1,974.00 1,993.75 1,994.75 2,288.86

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

