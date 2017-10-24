Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 3 28,193.30 28,549.00 27,841.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 2 38,526.50 48,459.00 28,594.00 35,639.60 Year Ending Jun-19 1 30,619.00 30,619.00 30,619.00 34,965.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 4 1,455.00 1,539.00 1,420.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 4 1,687.75 1,875.00 1,561.00 2,036.32 Year Ending Jun-19 4 1,974.00 2,174.00 1,803.00 2,288.86