Renault SA (RENA.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 16,179.00 16,179.00 16,179.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 58,959.40 60,554.00 56,739.00 53,221.90 Year Ending Dec-18 23 61,264.60 64,757.00 55,555.00 55,344.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 23 15.50 17.00 13.64 13.44 Year Ending Dec-18 23 15.78 18.97 13.03 13.98 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.53 15.30 6.40 11.68