Edition:
United Kingdom

Renault SA (RENA.PA)

RENA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

83.40EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€83.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
909,404
52-wk High
€90.76
52-wk Low
€71.92

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 10
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.22 2.22 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 16,179.00 16,179.00 16,179.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 58,959.40 60,554.00 56,739.00 53,221.90
Year Ending Dec-18 23 61,264.60 64,757.00 55,555.00 55,344.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 15.50 17.00 13.64 13.44
Year Ending Dec-18 23 15.78 18.97 13.03 13.98
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.53 15.30 6.40 11.68

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 12,232.00 12,705.00 473.00 3.87
Quarter Ending Sep-14 8,355.33 8,530.00 174.67 2.09
Quarter Ending Jun-12 10,930.00 11,400.00 470.00 4.30
Quarter Ending Mar-12 9,518.00 9,535.00 17.00 0.18
Quarter Ending Dec-11 20,544.00 11,782.00 8,762.00 42.65

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 16,179.00 16,179.00 16,179.00 16,179.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 58,959.40 58,955.20 58,902.20 58,957.80 53,221.90
Year Ending Dec-18 61,264.60 61,265.20 61,443.90 61,523.80 55,344.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15.50 15.51 15.50 15.51 13.44
Year Ending Dec-18 15.78 15.88 15.80 15.88 13.98

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 4 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 4 4 5
Year Ending Dec-18 3 3 6 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Renault SA News

» More RENA.PA News