Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)
RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,972.00ZAc
2:43pm BST
13,972.00ZAc
2:43pm BST
Change (% chg)
-179.00 (-1.26%)
-179.00 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
14,151.00
14,151.00
Open
14,150.00
14,150.00
Day's High
14,177.00
14,177.00
Day's Low
13,909.00
13,909.00
Volume
270,886
270,886
Avg. Vol
436,327
436,327
52-wk High
14,392.00
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00
10,101.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.20
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|2,371.82
|2,495.00
|2,201.28
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|5
|2,330.68
|2,589.00
|1,691.00
|2,669.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|4
|2,559.23
|2,893.00
|1,835.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|560.62
|569.00
|541.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|6
|626.15
|643.80
|581.50
|641.17
|Year Ending Jun-19
|5
|709.60
|717.00
|697.00
|663.30
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2,371.82
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2,330.68
|2,330.68
|2,330.68
|2,568.79
|2,669.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2,559.23
|2,559.23
|2,559.23
|2,874.33
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|560.62
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|626.15
|626.15
|625.40
|617.67
|641.17
|Year Ending Jun-19
|709.60
|709.60
|708.65
|698.87
|663.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised
- BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT will increase amount of equity raise to R2.5 bln
- BRIEF-Resilient Reit to raise about r750 mln via book build
- BRIEF-Resilient REIT reports FY net rental and related revenue of 1.51 bln rand
- BRIEF-Resilient REIT and Greenbay closes acquisition of Forum Coimbra, Forum Viseu