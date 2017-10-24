Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)
RHFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
648.85INR
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.15 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
Rs655.00
Open
Rs652.05
Day's High
Rs656.55
Day's Low
Rs643.80
Volume
428,915
Avg. Vol
204,482
52-wk High
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs487.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|5
|7
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|6
|(3) HOLD
|3
|2
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.22
|2.05
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1,038.00
|1,038.00
|1,038.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|3,942.14
|4,060.00
|3,846.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|4,668.20
|4,720.00
|4,627.00
|5,122.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|5,448.40
|5,640.00
|5,283.00
|6,350.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|27.94
|29.70
|25.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|34.03
|36.00
|31.47
|37.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|40.45
|43.00
|37.58
|46.30
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|41.00
|41.00
|41.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|751.00
|842.40
|91.40
|12.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|802.00
|812.20
|10.20
|1.27
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|706.00
|729.20
|23.20
|3.29
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|694.00
|745.70
|51.70
|7.45
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|623.00
|593.10
|29.90
|4.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|6.02
|6.17
|0.15
|2.49
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|5.90
|6.24
|0.34
|5.76
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|4.60
|4.85
|0.25
|5.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|5.10
|5.56
|0.46
|9.02
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|5.60
|4.92
|0.68
|12.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,038.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,942.14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,668.20
|4,668.20
|4,668.20
|4,625.85
|5,122.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5,448.40
|5,448.40
|5,448.40
|5,483.38
|6,350.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27.94
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|34.03
|34.02
|34.45
|34.02
|37.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|40.45
|40.41
|40.88
|42.16
|46.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Repco Home Finance gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs worth up to 30 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Repco Home Finance seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs & commercial paper
- BRIEF-India's Repco Home Finance June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-Repco Home Finance to consider issue of NCDs of up to 1.80 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of SRNCDs aggregating to 1 bln rupees