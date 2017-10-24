Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 2,606.75 2,866.00 2,364.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 9,295.40 14,257.80 7,951.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 11,338.60 12,171.00 10,900.00 13,147.40 Year Ending Mar-19 7 13,644.60 14,397.00 13,210.00 15,300.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 3.03 4.80 1.70 -- Year Ending Mar-17 5 15.08 45.30 6.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 21.06 29.40 16.20 38.52 Year Ending Mar-19 7 34.43 40.20 30.30 --