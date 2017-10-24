Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 47,374.50 50,600.00 45,814.70 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 203,626.00 219,353.00 197,194.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 176,273.00 184,826.00 155,686.00 235,337.00 Year Ending Mar-19 5 176,712.00 188,601.00 146,709.00 238,682.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 -3.09 -1.97 -4.20 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 -1.84 3.63 -6.06 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 -10.83 -7.60 -14.94 3.01 Year Ending Mar-19 6 -9.62 -6.27 -14.19 3.89 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 0.96 29.43 -27.50 --