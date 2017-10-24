Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)
RLCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
16.95INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-4.24%)
Prev Close
Rs17.70
Open
Rs18.10
Day's High
Rs18.20
Day's Low
Rs16.80
Volume
43,561,847
Avg. Vol
25,186,678
52-wk High
Rs48.25
52-wk Low
Rs15.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|-3.09
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|4
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.14
|4.14
|4.00
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|47,374.50
|50,600.00
|45,814.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|203,626.00
|219,353.00
|197,194.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|176,273.00
|184,826.00
|155,686.00
|235,337.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|176,712.00
|188,601.00
|146,709.00
|238,682.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|-3.09
|-1.97
|-4.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|-1.84
|3.63
|-6.06
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|-10.83
|-7.60
|-14.94
|3.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|-9.62
|-6.27
|-14.19
|3.89
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|0.96
|29.43
|-27.50
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|43,052.10
|36,880.00
|6,172.05
|14.34
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|47,374.50
|43,120.00
|4,254.55
|8.98
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|49,379.00
|48,200.00
|1,179.01
|2.39
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|51,883.80
|50,900.00
|983.80
|1.90
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|55,153.30
|52,470.00
|2,683.30
|4.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-3.34
|-4.95
|1.61
|-48.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-3.09
|-3.91
|0.83
|-26.74
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.55
|-2.15
|1.61
|-294.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.29
|0.15
|0.44
|-150.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.05
|0.22
|0.17
|340.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|47,374.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|203,626.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|176,273.00
|173,940.00
|173,940.00
|173,940.00
|235,337.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|176,712.00
|172,419.00
|172,419.00
|183,370.00
|238,682.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-3.09
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-1.84
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|-10.83
|-11.42
|-11.42
|-11.42
|3.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|-9.62
|-10.42
|-10.42
|-10.42
|3.89
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
