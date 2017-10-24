Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 151,531.00 197,269.00 105,792.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 190,034.00 271,861.00 108,208.00 165,390.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 205,715.00 289,731.00 121,699.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 70.03 81.86 58.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 56.37 56.60 56.14 72.82 Year Ending Mar-19 2 66.50 67.30 65.69 --