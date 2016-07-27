Rightmove PLC (RMV.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 16 243.02 245.93 241.00 237.28 Year Ending Dec-18 18 264.94 272.04 259.00 258.83 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 159.47 163.70 155.11 153.94 Year Ending Dec-18 18 177.32 187.30 165.35 173.65 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 12.71 14.50 10.40 14.89