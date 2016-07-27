Edition:
United Kingdom

Rightmove PLC (RMV.L)

RMV.L on London Stock Exchange

4,076.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,076.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
259,573
52-wk High
4,374.00
52-wk Low
3,604.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 12 12 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.65 2.65 2.65 2.65

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 243.02 245.93 241.00 237.28
Year Ending Dec-18 18 264.94 272.04 259.00 258.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 159.47 163.70 155.11 153.94
Year Ending Dec-18 18 177.32 187.30 165.35 173.65
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 12.71 14.50 10.40 14.89

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 243.02 243.02 243.02 242.43 237.28
Year Ending Dec-18 264.94 264.94 264.94 264.39 258.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 159.47 159.47 159.47 158.65 153.94
Year Ending Dec-18 177.32 177.32 177.32 177.18 173.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rightmove PLC News

» More RMV.L News

Market Views

» More RMV.L Market Views