Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA)
RNEW11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
7.83BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.15 (-1.88%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.98
Open
R$ 8.05
Day's High
R$ 8.05
Day's Low
R$ 7.78
Volume
144,400
Avg. Vol
199,082
52-wk High
R$ 11.32
52-wk Low
R$ 3.78
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|154.00
|184.89
|30.89
|20.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|154.00
|152.35
|1.65
|1.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|112.00
|130.73
|18.73
|16.72
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|112.00
|124.34
|12.34
|11.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|101.00
|101.21
|0.21
|0.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.19
|0.00
|0.19
|-100.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.19
|-0.28
|0.09
|-47.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.42
|-1.10
|0.68
|-161.90
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.90
|-0.22
|0.68
|-75.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.07
|-0.07
|0.14
|204.32
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings