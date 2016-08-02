Rotork PLC (ROR.L)
ROR.L on London Stock Exchange
262.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
262.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
262.20
262.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,657,398
2,657,398
52-wk High
269.40
269.40
52-wk Low
190.90
190.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|11
|12
|12
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.72
|2.83
|2.83
|2.95
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|638.84
|650.00
|630.30
|571.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|663.69
|686.14
|648.81
|598.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|10.69
|11.68
|10.20
|9.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|11.65
|12.99
|10.92
|10.73
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|7.74
|13.65
|2.10
|6.46
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|638.84
|639.00
|638.52
|638.24
|571.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|663.69
|664.22
|665.21
|664.86
|598.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10.69
|10.69
|10.67
|10.71
|9.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11.65
|11.66
|11.66
|11.69
|10.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
- Ex-divs to take 2.32 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 24
- Valve maker Spirax-Sarco's first-half revenue, pretax profit beat estimates
- UPDATE 1-Valve maker Spirax-Sarco's H1 revenue, pretax profit beat estimates
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8
- Cigarette stocks slump, earnings see FTSE 100 mark worst week in a month
- Should you buy or sell these shares after today's updates?
- Are Rolls-Royce Holding plc, Rotork plc and Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc three stocks to make you rich?
- Should today's updates put Restaurant Group plc, Rotork plc and Pearson plc at the top of your buy list?
- Are Rotork plc, Tribal Group plc And Regus PLC Buys Or Sells After Today's Updates?
- Are Apple Inc., Paypal Holdings Inc, Enquest Plc & Rotork p.l.c. Buys Today?
- The Week ahead: Updates From Tullow Oil plc, Premier Oil plc, Rotork plc and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc