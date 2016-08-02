Edition:
Rotork PLC (ROR.L)

ROR.L on London Stock Exchange

262.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
262.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,657,398
52-wk High
269.40
52-wk Low
190.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 11 12 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.72 2.83 2.83 2.95

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 638.84 650.00 630.30 571.91
Year Ending Dec-18 19 663.69 686.14 648.81 598.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 10.69 11.68 10.20 9.78
Year Ending Dec-18 20 11.65 12.99 10.92 10.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 7.74 13.65 2.10 6.46

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 638.84 639.00 638.52 638.24 571.91
Year Ending Dec-18 663.69 664.22 665.21 664.86 598.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10.69 10.69 10.67 10.71 9.78
Year Ending Dec-18 11.65 11.66 11.66 11.69 10.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Rotork PLC News

Market Views

