RPC Group PLC (RPC.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 9 2,720.29 2,830.00 2,597.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 3,656.78 3,805.76 3,584.00 2,781.93 Year Ending Mar-19 9 3,788.29 3,999.08 3,662.00 2,930.56 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 9 58.62 61.60 57.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 68.96 71.60 65.80 59.88 Year Ending Mar-19 9 75.30 80.09 71.20 64.41 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.43 10.46 6.40 16.54