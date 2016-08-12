Edition:
United Kingdom

Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)

RPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

680.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
684.00
Open
683.00
Day's High
684.00
Day's Low
675.00
Volume
463,612
Avg. Vol
1,147,884
52-wk High
769.00
52-wk Low
540.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- August 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 3 1,500.04 1,559.96 1,445.43 1,878.61
Year Ending Aug-18 3 1,501.37 1,551.49 1,428.62 1,879.98
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 4 46.97 47.72 45.41 74.75
Year Ending Aug-18 4 48.12 49.43 47.06 78.58

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 1,500.04 1,500.04 1,500.04 1,500.04 1,878.61
Year Ending Aug-18 1,501.37 1,501.37 1,501.37 1,501.37 1,879.98
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 46.97 46.97 46.97 46.97 74.75
Year Ending Aug-18 48.12 48.12 48.12 48.12 78.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Aug-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Aug-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Redefine International PLC News

Market Views

» More RPLJ.J Market Views