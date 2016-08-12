Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)
RPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
680.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
680.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.58%)
-4.00 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
684.00
684.00
Open
683.00
683.00
Day's High
684.00
684.00
Day's Low
675.00
675.00
Volume
463,612
463,612
Avg. Vol
1,147,884
1,147,884
52-wk High
769.00
769.00
52-wk Low
540.00
540.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|August
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|3
|1,500.04
|1,559.96
|1,445.43
|1,878.61
|Year Ending Aug-18
|3
|1,501.37
|1,551.49
|1,428.62
|1,879.98
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|4
|46.97
|47.72
|45.41
|74.75
|Year Ending Aug-18
|4
|48.12
|49.43
|47.06
|78.58
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|1,500.04
|1,500.04
|1,500.04
|1,500.04
|1,878.61
|Year Ending Aug-18
|1,501.37
|1,501.37
|1,501.37
|1,501.37
|1,879.98
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|46.97
|46.97
|46.97
|46.97
|74.75
|Year Ending Aug-18
|48.12
|48.12
|48.12
|48.12
|78.58
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Are these 7%+ yielders a risk too far?
- Should you buy ~6% yielders Talktalk Telecom Group plc, Standard Life plc and Redefine International plc?
- Should You Plough Into In 6%+ Yielders Anglo American plc, Vedanta Resources plc, Redefine International PLC And Admiral Group plc?
- Are BAE Systems plc, Taylor Wimpey plc, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC And Redefine International PLC Four Of The Best Dividend Plays Out There?
- Should You Buy These 6%+ Yielders? Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ladbrokes PLC And Redefine International PLC
- 5 High-Yielding Small-Cap Shares: De La Rue plc, John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld, KCOM Group plc, Redefine International plc and Tullett Prebon Plc