RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)
RPS.L on London Stock Exchange
287.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
287.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
287.50
287.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
195,657
195,657
52-wk High
303.75
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75
162.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|564.39
|571.47
|557.30
|552.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|606.63
|658.10
|577.00
|560.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|17.13
|17.54
|16.50
|14.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|18.84
|19.58
|17.90
|16.04
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|564.39
|564.39
|549.85
|549.85
|552.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|606.63
|606.63
|596.03
|596.03
|560.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17.13
|17.13
|17.04
|17.04
|14.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18.84
|18.84
|18.78
|18.78
|16.04
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- Do today's updates make these big fallers a buy?
- Why Cobham plc and RPS Group plc both crashed 20% today
- Buy, Sell Or Hold 15% Fallers Sirius Minerals PLC, RPS Group plc And Creston plc?
- 5 Undervalued High-Yield Stocks You'd Be Crazy To Miss: Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, Cape PLC, Connect Group PLC, Carillion plc And RPS Group plc
- Should You Splash The Cash On GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bodycote PLC And RPS Group plc?
- RPS Group plc's 5% Yield Trounces Unilever plc's And British American Tobacco plc's