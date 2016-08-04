RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)

Edition:
287.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
287.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
195,657
52-wk High
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 564.39 571.47 557.30 552.70
Year Ending Dec-18 3 606.63 658.10 577.00 560.49
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 17.13 17.54 16.50 14.69
Year Ending Dec-18 3 18.84 19.58 17.90 16.04

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 564.39 564.39 549.85 549.85 552.70
Year Ending Dec-18 606.63 606.63 596.03 596.03 560.49
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17.13 17.13 17.04 17.04 14.69
Year Ending Dec-18 18.84 18.84 18.78 18.78 16.04

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

