Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)
RR.L on London Stock Exchange
934.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
934.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
934.00
934.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,723,510
4,723,510
52-wk High
994.50
994.50
52-wk Low
635.00
635.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|9
|9
|8
|9
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|4
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.43
|3.43
|3.36
|3.32
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|14,453.80
|15,570.00
|13,253.00
|14,044.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|14,735.60
|15,801.50
|12,846.00
|14,825.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|34.43
|40.35
|28.90
|32.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|32.95
|48.60
|12.02
|40.68
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|17.64
|19.88
|15.40
|-9.05
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14,453.80
|14,451.80
|14,454.70
|14,393.50
|14,044.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14,735.60
|14,730.50
|14,744.50
|14,749.00
|14,825.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|34.43
|34.43
|34.39
|33.87
|32.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|32.95
|32.93
|32.81
|33.12
|40.68
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
