Edition:
United Kingdom

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)

RR.L on London Stock Exchange

934.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
934.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,723,510
52-wk High
994.50
52-wk Low
635.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 9 9 8 9
(5) SELL 3 3 4 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.43 3.43 3.36 3.32

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 14,453.80 15,570.00 13,253.00 14,044.70
Year Ending Dec-18 18 14,735.60 15,801.50 12,846.00 14,825.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 34.43 40.35 28.90 32.65
Year Ending Dec-18 16 32.95 48.60 12.02 40.68
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.64 19.88 15.40 -9.05

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14,453.80 14,451.80 14,454.70 14,393.50 14,044.70
Year Ending Dec-18 14,735.60 14,730.50 14,744.50 14,749.00 14,825.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 34.43 34.43 34.39 33.87 32.65
Year Ending Dec-18 32.95 32.93 32.81 33.12 40.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC News

» More RR.L News

Market Views

» More RR.L Market Views