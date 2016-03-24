Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)
RSW.L on London Stock Exchange
4,774.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
4,774.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
4,774.00
4,774.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
91,659
91,659
52-wk High
5,030.00
5,030.00
52-wk Low
2,355.00
2,355.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|3
|2
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.40
|3.20
|3.00
|3.10
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2
|141.00
|150.00
|132.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|10
|523.95
|533.00
|500.20
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|10
|577.80
|606.37
|541.30
|519.34
|Year Ending Jun-19
|10
|623.52
|649.13
|577.00
|563.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|10
|118.18
|125.65
|108.50
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|10
|145.12
|155.73
|120.20
|122.27
|Year Ending Jun-19
|10
|161.00
|176.74
|142.90
|137.83
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.28
|10.26
|6.30
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|141.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|523.95
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|577.80
|577.80
|578.02
|574.38
|519.34
|Year Ending Jun-19
|623.52
|623.52
|624.43
|620.32
|563.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|118.18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|145.12
|145.12
|144.07
|139.37
|122.27
|Year Ending Jun-19
|161.00
|161.00
|160.05
|155.44
|137.83
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|2
|1
- Britain's Renishaw first-quarter revenue jumps on strong demand in Far East
- Britain's Renishaw Q1 revenue jumps on strong demand in Far East
- BRIEF-Precision engineering group Renishaw's Q1 revenue jumps 26 pct
- Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Sep.21
- Renishaw raises revenue, pretax profit forecasts again
- Are Renishaw plc, AFC Energy plc And Mitie Group PLC Worth Buying After Today's Results?
- Should You Buy Thursday Movers KAZ Minerals PLC, Ashtead Group plc & Renishaw plc?
- Is It Too Late To Buy Into Growth Stars Greggs plc, Rightmove plc And Renishaw plc?
- Why Shares In Renishaw plc Sky-Rocketed Today
- Renishaw plc Expects Record Revenue Growth
- Why Renishaw plc Has Surged 10% Today!