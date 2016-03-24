Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 2 141.00 150.00 132.00 -- Year Ending Jun-17 10 523.95 533.00 500.20 -- Year Ending Jun-18 10 577.80 606.37 541.30 519.34 Year Ending Jun-19 10 623.52 649.13 577.00 563.71 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 10 118.18 125.65 108.50 -- Year Ending Jun-18 10 145.12 155.73 120.20 122.27 Year Ending Jun-19 10 161.00 176.74 142.90 137.83 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.28 10.26 6.30 --