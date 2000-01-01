RattanIndia Power Ltd (RTNP.NS)
RTNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5.50INR
11:26am BST
5.50INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.92%)
Rs0.05 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs5.45
Rs5.45
Open
Rs5.50
Rs5.50
Day's High
Rs5.65
Rs5.65
Day's Low
Rs5.45
Rs5.45
Volume
3,048,333
3,048,333
Avg. Vol
3,342,467
3,342,467
52-wk High
Rs9.60
Rs9.60
52-wk Low
Rs5.40
Rs5.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|10,389.50
|9,797.60
|591.90
|5.70
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|9,286.50
|8,683.20
|603.30
|6.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|6,460.00
|6,869.23
|409.23
|6.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|2,572.00
|3,000.60
|428.60
|16.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1,683.00
|1,457.70
|225.30
|13.39
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings