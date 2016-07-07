Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)
RTO.L on London Stock Exchange
321.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
321.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
321.60
321.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,075,924
4,075,924
52-wk High
322.80
322.80
52-wk Low
204.50
204.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.21
|2.21
|2.14
|2.15
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|2,325.28
|2,421.00
|2,208.25
|2,288.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|2,325.66
|2,415.00
|2,265.96
|2,371.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|12.03
|12.35
|11.55
|11.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|13.15
|13.66
|12.39
|12.51
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|9.83
|10.60
|9.31
|15.02
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,325.28
|2,325.28
|2,325.28
|2,323.29
|2,288.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,325.66
|2,325.66
|2,325.66
|2,326.57
|2,371.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12.03
|12.03
|12.03
|12.04
|11.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13.15
|13.15
|13.15
|13.14
|12.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
