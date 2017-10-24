Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 10,280.00 10,280.00 10,280.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 11,847.00 11,847.00 11,847.00 12,723.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 13,589.00 13,589.00 13,589.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 9.20 9.20 9.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 11.00 11.00 11.00 12.20 Year Ending Mar-19 1 13.40 13.40 13.40 --