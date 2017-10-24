Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)
RUSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
938.95INR
11:18am BST
938.95INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.35 (-1.81%)
Rs-17.35 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs956.30
Rs956.30
Open
Rs936.00
Rs936.00
Day's High
Rs958.70
Rs958.70
Day's Low
Rs935.05
Rs935.05
Volume
12,833
12,833
Avg. Vol
43,399
43,399
52-wk High
Rs1,145.00
Rs1,145.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.00
Rs518.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.16
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|956.83
|956.83
|956.83
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|3,291.38
|3,291.38
|3,291.38
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,659.16
|3,659.16
|3,659.16
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|4,029.18
|4,029.18
|4,029.18
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|6.16
|6.16
|6.16
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|18.72
|18.72
|18.72
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|21.88
|21.88
|21.88
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|26.72
|26.72
|26.72
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|956.83
|846.93
|109.90
|11.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.16
|4.48
|1.68
|27.27
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|956.83
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,291.38
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,659.16
|3,659.16
|3,659.16
|3,684.53
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,029.18
|4,029.18
|4,029.18
|3,979.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.16
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18.72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21.88
|21.88
|21.88
|19.49
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26.72
|26.72
|26.72
|21.73
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0