Edition:
United Kingdom

Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)

RUSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

938.95INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-17.35 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs956.30
Open
Rs936.00
Day's High
Rs958.70
Day's Low
Rs935.05
Volume
12,833
Avg. Vol
43,399
52-wk High
Rs1,145.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.16 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 956.83 956.83 956.83 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 3,291.38 3,291.38 3,291.38 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 3,659.16 3,659.16 3,659.16 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 4,029.18 4,029.18 4,029.18 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6.16 6.16 6.16 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 18.72 18.72 18.72 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 21.88 21.88 21.88 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 26.72 26.72 26.72 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 956.83 846.93 109.90 11.49
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.16 4.48 1.68 27.27

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 956.83 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 3,291.38 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,659.16 3,659.16 3,659.16 3,684.53 --
Year Ending Mar-19 4,029.18 4,029.18 4,029.18 3,979.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.16 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 18.72 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 21.88 21.88 21.88 19.49 --
Year Ending Mar-19 26.72 26.72 26.72 21.73 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rushil Decor Ltd News

» More RUSH.NS News