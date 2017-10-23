Safran SA (SAF.PA)
SAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
87.11EUR
23 Oct 2017
87.11EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€87.11
€87.11
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
858,454
858,454
52-wk High
€87.47
€87.47
52-wk Low
€59.42
€59.42
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|3
|4
|(3) HOLD
|13
|14
|13
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.61
|2.65
|2.64
|2.52
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|16,296.50
|17,766.60
|15,822.30
|18,430.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|18,996.80
|22,853.00
|16,649.80
|19,521.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|4.25
|5.70
|3.55
|3.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|4.50
|4.84
|4.15
|4.48
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.31
|6.60
|6.04
|9.07
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|11,999.00
|3,386.00
|8,613.00
|71.78
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|2,810.50
|2,728.00
|82.50
|2.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|2,923.00
|2,941.00
|18.00
|0.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|2,598.00
|2,681.00
|83.00
|3.19
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16,296.50
|16,291.40
|16,302.90
|16,334.00
|18,430.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18,996.80
|18,991.40
|19,047.70
|18,903.40
|19,521.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.25
|4.25
|4.25
|4.06
|3.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.50
|4.50
|4.51
|4.49
|4.48
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|4