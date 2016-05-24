Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)
SAFE.L on London Stock Exchange
448.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
448.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
448.20
448.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
361,790
361,790
52-wk High
460.80
460.80
52-wk Low
324.10
324.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|October
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.78
|1.78
|1.62
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|6
|126.72
|129.90
|120.70
|123.50
|Year Ending Oct-18
|6
|135.81
|141.70
|124.74
|121.32
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|8
|22.42
|22.70
|22.15
|21.22
|Year Ending Oct-18
|8
|25.69
|26.70
|24.70
|23.16
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.30
|9.00
|7.60
|11.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|126.72
|126.72
|126.70
|127.73
|123.50
|Year Ending Oct-18
|135.81
|135.81
|132.38
|133.15
|121.32
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|22.42
|22.42
|22.30
|22.26
|21.22
|Year Ending Oct-18
|25.69
|25.69
|24.77
|24.56
|23.16
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|6
|0
- Boring but brilliant: Hoard your cash with Big Yellow Group plc and Safestore Holdings plc
- Can You Beat A Volatile FTSE 100 With Royal Mail PLC, SABMiller plc And Safestore Holdings Plc?
- Can Diageo plc, Johnson Matthey PLC & Safestore Holdings Plc Add To November's Gains?
- 10 Dividend Names To Consider Now
- 8 Out Of 10 For Bargain Buying
- The Week Ahead: WH Smith & Sage