Edition:
United Kingdom

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

SAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.60INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.40 (+4.05%)
Prev Close
Rs59.20
Open
Rs59.50
Day's High
Rs61.75
Day's Low
Rs59.40
Volume
7,176,012
Avg. Vol
4,821,186
52-wk High
Rs68.60
52-wk Low
Rs44.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -2.13 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 10 10 10 10
(5) SELL 7 8 10 11
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.26 4.30 4.26 4.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15 130,648.00 163,459.00 122,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 137,599.00 137,599.00 137,599.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16 477,319.00 577,124.00 441,095.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 553,641.00 679,475.00 501,907.00 549,841.00
Year Ending Mar-19 14 621,038.00 718,316.00 561,532.00 622,922.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 -2.13 -1.78 -2.60 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.86 0.86 0.86 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 -4.40 0.41 -7.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 -2.01 3.60 -7.70 0.83
Year Ending Mar-19 15 2.05 6.83 -4.90 6.83

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 113,434.00 115,796.00 2,361.77 2.08
Quarter Ending Mar-17 130,648.00 126,905.00 3,743.07 2.86
Quarter Ending Dec-16 115,478.00 111,687.00 3,790.86 3.28
Quarter Ending Sep-16 103,951.00 110,793.00 6,842.19 6.58
Quarter Ending Jun-16 95,993.80 90,823.30 5,170.45 5.39
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -1.49 -1.94 0.45 -30.20
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -2.13 -1.87 0.26 -12.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -1.83 -1.92 0.09 -4.92
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -1.74 -1.37 0.37 -21.26
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -3.00 -1.17 1.83 -61.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 130,648.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 137,599.00 137,599.00 137,599.00 137,599.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 477,319.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 553,641.00 555,542.00 553,043.00 547,538.00 549,841.00
Year Ending Mar-19 621,038.00 624,784.00 622,559.00 617,889.00 622,922.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -2.13 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.86 0.86 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -4.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 -2.01 -2.20 -1.98 -1.82 0.83
Year Ending Mar-19 2.05 2.05 2.19 2.40 6.83

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Steel Authority of India Ltd News

» More SAIL.NS News