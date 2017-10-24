Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)
SAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
61.60INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|-2.13
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(5) SELL
|7
|8
|10
|11
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.26
|4.30
|4.26
|4.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15
|130,648.00
|163,459.00
|122,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|137,599.00
|137,599.00
|137,599.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|477,319.00
|577,124.00
|441,095.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|553,641.00
|679,475.00
|501,907.00
|549,841.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|621,038.00
|718,316.00
|561,532.00
|622,922.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|-2.13
|-1.78
|-2.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|-4.40
|0.41
|-7.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|-2.01
|3.60
|-7.70
|0.83
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15
|2.05
|6.83
|-4.90
|6.83
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|113,434.00
|115,796.00
|2,361.77
|2.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|130,648.00
|126,905.00
|3,743.07
|2.86
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|115,478.00
|111,687.00
|3,790.86
|3.28
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|103,951.00
|110,793.00
|6,842.19
|6.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|95,993.80
|90,823.30
|5,170.45
|5.39
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-1.49
|-1.94
|0.45
|-30.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-2.13
|-1.87
|0.26
|-12.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-1.83
|-1.92
|0.09
|-4.92
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-1.74
|-1.37
|0.37
|-21.26
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-3.00
|-1.17
|1.83
|-61.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|130,648.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|137,599.00
|137,599.00
|137,599.00
|137,599.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|477,319.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|553,641.00
|555,542.00
|553,043.00
|547,538.00
|549,841.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|621,038.00
|624,784.00
|622,559.00
|617,889.00
|622,922.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-2.13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.86
|0.86
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-4.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|-2.01
|-2.20
|-1.98
|-1.82
|0.83
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2.05
|2.05
|2.19
|2.40
|6.83
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV
- India's steel ministry criticises SAIL as shortage hits railway upgrade
- BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB
- Exclusive - Indian Railways safety overhaul at risk due to rail shortage - documents
- EXCLUSIVE-Indian Railways safety overhaul at risk due to rail shortage- documents