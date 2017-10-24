Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 5,518.67 7,433.00 3,250.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,600.00 1,600.00 1,600.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 7 25,424.30 27,306.00 23,046.00 27,243.90 Year Ending Dec-18 8 28,753.20 31,085.00 25,627.00 34,411.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 133.10 153.40 124.10 173.02 Year Ending Dec-18 8 161.85 196.00 130.70 235.10