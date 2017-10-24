Sappi Ltd (SAPJ.J)
SAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,496.00ZAc
Change (% chg)
-85.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
9,581.00
Open
9,583.00
Day's High
9,617.00
Day's Low
9,453.00
Volume
1,171,625
Avg. Vol
2,056,137
52-wk High
10,543.00
52-wk Low
7,156.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|5,265.00
|5,301.00
|5,216.18
|5,007.48
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|5,395.21
|5,591.00
|5,017.86
|4,891.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|0.60
|0.61
|0.58
|0.58
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|0.61
|0.66
|0.58
|0.60
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|18.68
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,211.00
|1,260.00
|49.00
|4.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,281.68
|1,316.00
|34.32
|2.68
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,430.93
|1,340.00
|90.93
|6.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,365.10
|1,223.00
|142.10
|10.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,392.08
|1,294.00
|98.08
|7.05
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5,265.00
|5,265.00
|5,239.80
|5,229.97
|5,007.48
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5,395.21
|5,395.21
|5,318.01
|5,261.19
|4,891.63
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings