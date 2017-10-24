Sappi Ltd (SAPJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 5 5,265.00 5,301.00 5,216.18 5,007.48 Year Ending Sep-18 5 5,395.21 5,591.00 5,017.86 4,891.63 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 5 0.60 0.61 0.58 0.58 Year Ending Sep-18 5 0.61 0.66 0.58 0.60 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 4.50 4.50 4.50 18.68