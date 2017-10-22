Edition:
United Kingdom

SASA Polyester Sanayi AS (SASA.IS)

SASA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.92TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.57%)
Prev Close
6.96TL
Open
6.94TL
Day's High
7.14TL
Day's Low
6.82TL
Volume
7,487,868
Avg. Vol
3,114,861
52-wk High
8.84TL
52-wk Low
1.50TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-12 258.00 259.35 1.35 0.52

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

SASA Polyester Sanayi AS News

» More SASA.IS News