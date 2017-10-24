Edition:
Sartorius AG (SATG_p.DE)

SATG_p.DE on Xetra

79.24EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.93 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
€80.17
Open
€80.24
Day's High
€80.67
Day's Low
€78.86
Volume
81,427
Avg. Vol
91,369
52-wk High
€94.34
52-wk Low
€63.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.33 21.60 10.70 15.33

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 257.70 258.10 0.40 0.16
Quarter Ending Sep-14 237.00 246.50 9.50 4.01
Quarter Ending Jun-14 242.85 243.10 0.25 0.10
Quarter Ending Mar-14 225.10 223.10 2.00 0.89
Quarter Ending Dec-13 229.77 230.00 0.23 0.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.38 1.31 0.07 5.07
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1.08 1.13 0.05 4.63
Quarter Ending Jun-14 1.14 1.02 0.12 10.53
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.93 0.82 0.11 11.35
Quarter Ending Dec-13 1.00 1.05 0.04 4.48

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

