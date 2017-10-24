Edition:
United Kingdom

SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS)

SBMO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

14.80EUR
9:37am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.08 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
€14.72
Open
€14.68
Day's High
€14.84
Day's Low
€14.68
Volume
171,948
Avg. Vol
1,065,900
52-wk High
€16.17
52-wk Low
€12.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.23 2.23 2.08 2.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,852.78 2,098.00 1,687.00 1,920.07
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1,973.25 2,586.00 1,600.00 2,107.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.93 1.34 0.33 1.00
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1.08 1.71 0.51 1.42

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,852.78 1,852.78 1,852.78 1,865.70 1,920.07
Year Ending Dec-18 1,973.25 2,007.15 2,007.15 2,098.15 2,107.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.93 0.93 1.00 0.91 1.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.21 1.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

SBM Offshore NV News

» More SBMO.AS News