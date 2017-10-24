SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS)
SBMO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
14.80EUR
9:37am BST
14.80EUR
9:37am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.08 (+0.54%)
€0.08 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
€14.72
€14.72
Open
€14.68
€14.68
Day's High
€14.84
€14.84
Day's Low
€14.68
€14.68
Volume
171,948
171,948
Avg. Vol
1,065,900
1,065,900
52-wk High
€16.17
€16.17
52-wk Low
€12.15
€12.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.23
|2.23
|2.08
|2.08
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1,852.78
|2,098.00
|1,687.00
|1,920.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|1,973.25
|2,586.00
|1,600.00
|2,107.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.93
|1.34
|0.33
|1.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|1.08
|1.71
|0.51
|1.42
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,852.78
|1,852.78
|1,852.78
|1,865.70
|1,920.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,973.25
|2,007.15
|2,007.15
|2,098.15
|2,107.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.93
|0.93
|1.00
|0.91
|1.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.08
|1.08
|1.08
|1.21
|1.42
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore raises outlook buoyed by deepwater spending
- BRIEF-SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1
- REFILE-European shares fall on Paris incident, North Korea worries
- European shares fall on Paris incident, North Korea worries
- SBM Offshore beats estimates and increases outlook, shares rise