S Chand and Company Ltd (SCHA.NS)
SCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
471.35INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|--
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|--
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|--
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.00
|--
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|7,460.00
|8,079.00
|6,841.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|8,601.50
|9,178.00
|8,025.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|21.90
|27.20
|16.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|29.95
|34.00
|25.90
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7,460.00
|7,460.00
|8,079.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,601.50
|8,601.50
|9,178.00
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21.90
|21.90
|27.20
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29.95
|29.95
|34.00
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0