S Chand and Company Ltd (SCHA.NS)

SCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

471.35INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs16.25 (+3.57%)
Prev Close
Rs455.10
Open
Rs471.75
Day's High
Rs489.90
Day's Low
Rs468.00
Volume
385,739
Avg. Vol
89,680
52-wk High
Rs700.00
52-wk Low
Rs425.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 -- --
(3) HOLD 0 0 -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(5) SELL 0 0 -- --
No Opinion 0 0 -- --
Mean Rating 1.50 1.00 -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 2 7,460.00 8,079.00 6,841.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 8,601.50 9,178.00 8,025.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 2 21.90 27.20 16.60 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 29.95 34.00 25.90 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 7,460.00 7,460.00 8,079.00 -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 8,601.50 8,601.50 9,178.00 -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 21.90 21.90 27.20 -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 29.95 29.95 34.00 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

