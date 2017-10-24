Edition:
Schaeffler India Ltd (SCHE.NS)

SCHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,890.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.55 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs4,905.55
Open
Rs4,845.00
Day's High
Rs4,937.75
Day's Low
Rs4,845.00
Volume
716
Avg. Vol
5,487
52-wk High
Rs5,167.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,773.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.50 1.67 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 19,773.80 21,050.00 18,139.00 21,020.30
Year Ending Dec-18 6 22,213.60 23,730.00 19,961.00 24,682.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 144.26 149.80 135.34 159.10
Year Ending Dec-18 6 164.15 178.50 144.60 197.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,816.75 4,592.20 224.55 4.66
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,480.90 4,612.40 131.50 2.93
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,527.77 4,613.00 85.23 1.88
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,747.67 4,689.30 58.37 1.23
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,301.75 4,688.90 387.15 9.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 32.20 32.48 0.28 0.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 29.48 34.59 5.11 17.35
Quarter Ending Dec-16 33.22 33.93 0.71 2.14
Quarter Ending Jun-16 31.93 27.23 4.70 14.72
Quarter Ending Sep-15 28.01 30.45 2.44 8.71

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19,773.80 19,773.80 19,773.80 19,773.80 21,020.30
Year Ending Dec-18 22,213.60 22,213.60 22,213.60 22,213.60 24,682.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 144.26 144.26 144.26 144.26 159.10
Year Ending Dec-18 164.15 169.66 169.66 169.66 197.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

