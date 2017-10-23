Edition:
Softcat PLC (SCTS.L)

SCTS.L on London Stock Exchange

516.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
516.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
229,831
52-wk High
522.50
52-wk Low
283.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- July 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.25 3.25 2.75 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 2 799.65 800.30 799.00 739.64
Year Ending Jul-18 2 867.15 871.00 863.30 825.56
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jul-17 3 20.26 20.50 20.09 19.39
Year Ending Jul-18 3 21.82 22.06 21.70 21.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 799.65 799.65 799.35 799.35 739.64
Year Ending Jul-18 867.15 867.15 873.04 873.04 825.56
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jul-17 20.26 20.26 20.13 20.13 19.39
Year Ending Jul-18 21.82 21.82 21.69 21.69 21.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jul-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jul-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jul-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jul-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Softcat PLC News

