Softcat PLC (SCTS.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jul-17 2 799.65 800.30 799.00 739.64 Year Ending Jul-18 2 867.15 871.00 863.30 825.56 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jul-17 3 20.26 20.50 20.09 19.39 Year Ending Jul-18 3 21.82 22.06 21.70 21.20