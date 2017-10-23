Softcat PLC (SCTS.L)
SCTS.L on London Stock Exchange
516.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
516.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
516.00
516.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
229,831
229,831
52-wk High
522.50
522.50
52-wk Low
283.00
283.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|July
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.25
|3.25
|2.75
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|2
|799.65
|800.30
|799.00
|739.64
|Year Ending Jul-18
|2
|867.15
|871.00
|863.30
|825.56
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|3
|20.26
|20.50
|20.09
|19.39
|Year Ending Jul-18
|3
|21.82
|22.06
|21.70
|21.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|799.65
|799.65
|799.35
|799.35
|739.64
|Year Ending Jul-18
|867.15
|867.15
|873.04
|873.04
|825.56
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|20.26
|20.26
|20.13
|20.13
|19.39
|Year Ending Jul-18
|21.82
|21.82
|21.69
|21.69
|21.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jul-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jul-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|0
|0