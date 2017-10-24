Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (SDCH.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,255.68 3,255.68 3,255.68 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 12,848.60 12,848.60 12,848.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 14,609.30 14,609.30 14,609.30 14,527.60 Year Ending Mar-19 1 16,362.40 16,362.40 16,362.40 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 14.11 14.11 14.11 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 15.07 15.07 15.07 16.41 Year Ending Mar-19 1 18.13 18.13 18.13 --