K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)
SDFGn.DE on Xetra
20.70EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.27
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|9
|10
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|6
|7
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.88
|2.92
|2.96
|3.04
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|1,036.67
|1,075.00
|1,013.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|3,749.97
|3,967.77
|3,565.00
|3,965.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|4,192.90
|4,550.00
|3,869.74
|4,376.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.27
|0.33
|0.14
|0.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.61
|0.65
|0.56
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|0.91
|1.17
|0.69
|1.31
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|1.54
|2.06
|0.84
|2.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|27.35
|40.60
|-15.40
|-23.16
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|757.56
|742.00
|15.56
|2.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,128.75
|1,126.40
|2.35
|0.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|930.20
|941.40
|11.20
|1.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|732.33
|687.60
|44.73
|6.11
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|691.17
|732.10
|40.93
|5.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.07
|0.20
|0.13
|171.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.46
|0.53
|0.07
|14.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|-151.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.14
|-0.15
|0.01
|-9.41
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.02
|-100.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,036.67
|1,036.67
|1,036.67
|1,097.33
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,749.97
|3,770.86
|3,772.49
|3,869.92
|3,965.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,192.90
|4,216.55
|4,218.43
|4,295.05
|4,376.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.27
|0.31
|0.31
|0.27
|0.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.61
|0.61
|0.61
|0.57
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.91
|0.92
|0.92
|0.96
|1.31
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.54
|1.60
|1.60
|1.58
|2.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|5
|2
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|4
|2
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|5
|3
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|5
|2
|6
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 10
- DAX, IBEX push European shares higher as Catalonia worries ease
- UPDATE 2-DAX, IBEX push European shares higher as Catalonia worries ease
- UPDATE 2-K+S shares sink as salt firm's shake-up turns sour
- K+S says acquisitions possible as part of new growth plan