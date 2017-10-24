K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1,036.67 1,075.00 1,013.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 24 3,749.97 3,967.77 3,565.00 3,965.35 Year Ending Dec-18 24 4,192.90 4,550.00 3,869.74 4,376.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 0.27 0.33 0.14 0.20 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.61 0.65 0.56 -- Year Ending Dec-17 25 0.91 1.17 0.69 1.31 Year Ending Dec-18 25 1.54 2.06 0.84 2.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 27.35 40.60 -15.40 -23.16