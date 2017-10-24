Edition:
United Kingdom

K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

SDFGn.DE on Xetra

20.70EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
€20.82
Open
€20.75
Day's High
€20.86
Day's Low
€20.67
Volume
327,351
Avg. Vol
1,264,549
52-wk High
€24.95
52-wk Low
€18.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.27 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 9 10 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 6 7
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.88 2.92 2.96 3.04

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1,036.67 1,075.00 1,013.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24 3,749.97 3,967.77 3,565.00 3,965.35
Year Ending Dec-18 24 4,192.90 4,550.00 3,869.74 4,376.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 0.27 0.33 0.14 0.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.61 0.65 0.56 --
Year Ending Dec-17 25 0.91 1.17 0.69 1.31
Year Ending Dec-18 25 1.54 2.06 0.84 2.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 27.35 40.60 -15.40 -23.16

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 757.56 742.00 15.56 2.05
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,128.75 1,126.40 2.35 0.21
Quarter Ending Dec-16 930.20 941.40 11.20 1.20
Quarter Ending Sep-16 732.33 687.60 44.73 6.11
Quarter Ending Jun-16 691.17 732.10 40.93 5.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.07 0.20 0.13 171.37
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.46 0.53 0.07 14.03
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.02 0.01 0.03 -151.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.14 -0.15 0.01 -9.41
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.02 0.00 0.02 -100.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,036.67 1,036.67 1,036.67 1,097.33 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,749.97 3,770.86 3,772.49 3,869.92 3,965.35
Year Ending Dec-18 4,192.90 4,216.55 4,218.43 4,295.05 4,376.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.27 0.31 0.31 0.27 0.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.61 0.61 0.61 0.57 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.91 0.92 0.92 0.96 1.31
Year Ending Dec-18 1.54 1.60 1.60 1.58 2.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 5 2 6
Year Ending Dec-18 2 4 2 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 3 5 3 5
Year Ending Dec-18 2 5 2 6

