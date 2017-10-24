Synergie SE (SDGI.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,247.83 2,266.70 2,229.00 2,061.53 Year Ending Dec-18 3 2,397.07 2,466.60 2,328.60 2,127.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 3.25 3.36 3.14 3.05 Year Ending Dec-18 3 3.60 3.77 3.38 2.54 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.10 9.10 9.10 -1.20