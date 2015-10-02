Edition:
SDL PLC (SDL.L)

SDL.L on London Stock Exchange

520.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
520.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
216,767
52-wk High
674.50
52-wk Low
412.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 2.43 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 286.47 290.50 281.00 257.30
Year Ending Dec-18 6 301.18 304.00 298.00 253.02
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 21.71 26.20 18.31 27.07
Year Ending Dec-18 7 27.22 36.00 23.67 29.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 286.47 286.47 286.47 286.58 257.30
Year Ending Dec-18 301.18 301.18 301.18 301.36 253.02
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21.71 21.71 21.71 21.93 27.07
Year Ending Dec-18 27.22 27.39 27.39 27.54 29.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

SDL PLC News

