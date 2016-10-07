Schroders PLC (SDR.L)
SDR.L on London Stock Exchange
3,484.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,484.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,484.00
3,484.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
383,189
383,189
52-wk High
3,522.00
3,522.00
52-wk Low
2,712.42
2,712.42
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|11
|9
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.45
|2.35
|2.37
|2.22
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|1,992.07
|2,414.00
|1,921.90
|1,834.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2,105.09
|2,541.00
|1,967.01
|1,930.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|205.54
|212.97
|193.20
|181.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|216.37
|225.81
|196.19
|193.68
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|7.47
|8.52
|6.80
|3.04
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|267.45
|333.40
|65.95
|24.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|278.30
|290.40
|12.10
|4.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|293.70
|301.20
|7.50
|2.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,992.07
|1,991.85
|1,993.30
|1,986.01
|1,834.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,105.09
|2,104.26
|2,104.89
|2,101.32
|1,930.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|205.54
|205.54
|205.63
|204.23
|181.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|216.37
|216.32
|216.80
|216.49
|193.68
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|3
|3
- Is this the top of the market for these finance stocks?
- Great dividends. Great margins. Low debt. Are these Footsie shares the best bargains out there?
- Should you buy BT Group plc, Schroders plc and Weir Group plc after today's results?
- Why I think Lloyds Banking Group plc, Legal & General Group plc and Schroders plc are bargain buys
- Why Schroders plc looks set to beat HSBC Holdings plc
- Don't overlook the 'secret' strengths of these 3 FTSE 100 firms