Schroders PLC (SDR.L)

3,484.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,484.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
383,189
52-wk High
3,522.00
52-wk Low
2,712.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 11 9 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.35 2.37 2.22

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 462.50 462.50 462.50 462.50
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 450.50 450.50 450.50 450.50
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1,992.07 2,414.00 1,921.90 1,834.27
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2,105.09 2,541.00 1,967.01 1,930.08
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 205.54 212.97 193.20 181.52
Year Ending Dec-18 20 216.37 225.81 196.19 193.68
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.47 8.52 6.80 3.04

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 267.45 333.40 65.95 24.66
Quarter Ending Sep-11 278.30 290.40 12.10 4.35
Quarter Ending Jun-11 293.70 301.20 7.50 2.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 462.50 462.50 462.50 462.50 462.50
Quarter Ending Mar-18 450.50 450.50 450.50 450.50 450.50
Year Ending Dec-17 1,992.07 1,991.85 1,993.30 1,986.01 1,834.27
Year Ending Dec-18 2,105.09 2,104.26 2,104.89 2,101.32 1,930.08
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 205.54 205.54 205.63 204.23 181.52
Year Ending Dec-18 216.37 216.32 216.80 216.49 193.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 3 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 3 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Schroders PLC News

Market Views

