Senvion SA (SENG.DE)

SENG.DE on Xetra

11.18EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.32 (-2.78%)
Prev Close
€11.50
Open
€11.50
Day's High
€11.52
Day's Low
€11.10
Volume
49,731
Avg. Vol
34,425
52-wk High
€16.51
52-wk Low
€10.53

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.89 1.89 1.80 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,948.47 2,031.45 1,910.00 2,296.35
Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,177.02 2,330.66 1,990.00 2,378.34
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.67 0.90 0.38 1.34
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.95 1.21 0.78 1.51
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.65 5.00 4.30 19.97

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 492.35 437.36 54.99 11.17
Quarter Ending Mar-17 342.00 392.26 50.26 14.70
Quarter Ending Dec-16 767.00 756.61 10.39 1.35
Quarter Ending Sep-16 600.00 584.31 15.69 2.61
Quarter Ending Jun-16 511.00 505.24 5.76 1.13

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,948.47 1,934.64 1,967.04 2,060.11 2,296.35
Year Ending Dec-18 2,177.02 2,196.23 2,177.02 2,218.47 2,378.34
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.67 0.65 0.68 0.74 1.34
Year Ending Dec-18 0.95 0.97 0.95 0.98 1.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

