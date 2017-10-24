Senvion SA (SENG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,948.47 2,031.45 1,910.00 2,296.35 Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,177.02 2,330.66 1,990.00 2,378.34 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.67 0.90 0.38 1.34 Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.95 1.21 0.78 1.51 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.65 5.00 4.30 19.97