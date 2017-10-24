Senvion SA (SENG.DE)
SENG.DE on Xetra
11.18EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.32 (-2.78%)
Prev Close
€11.50
Open
€11.50
Day's High
€11.52
Day's Low
€11.10
Volume
49,731
Avg. Vol
34,425
52-wk High
€16.51
52-wk Low
€10.53
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.89
|1.89
|1.80
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|1,948.47
|2,031.45
|1,910.00
|2,296.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|2,177.02
|2,330.66
|1,990.00
|2,378.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.67
|0.90
|0.38
|1.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|0.95
|1.21
|0.78
|1.51
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.65
|5.00
|4.30
|19.97
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|492.35
|437.36
|54.99
|11.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|342.00
|392.26
|50.26
|14.70
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|767.00
|756.61
|10.39
|1.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|600.00
|584.31
|15.69
|2.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|511.00
|505.24
|5.76
|1.13
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,948.47
|1,934.64
|1,967.04
|2,060.11
|2,296.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,177.02
|2,196.23
|2,177.02
|2,218.47
|2,378.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.67
|0.65
|0.68
|0.74
|1.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.95
|0.97
|0.95
|0.98
|1.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- RPT-Wind turbine tie-ups under pressure as sector awaits more deals
- Germany awards licences to increase onshore wind capacity by 1 GW
- BRIEF-TPI and Senvion sign wind blade supply agreement and cooperate on Rodpack Technology