SES SA (SESFd.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 514.77 533.30 499.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 503.00 503.00 503.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 2,103.72 2,276.00 2,032.00 2,307.21 Year Ending Dec-18 19 2,152.67 2,437.00 2,024.00 2,447.13 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 17 1.06 1.24 0.97 1.23 Year Ending Dec-18 18 1.03 1.35 0.84 1.44 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.00 3.00 3.00 4.02