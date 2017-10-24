Edition:
United Kingdom

SES SA (SESFd.PA)

SESFd.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

16.58EUR
3:54pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
€16.60
Open
€16.66
Day's High
€16.75
Day's Low
€16.56
Volume
238,539
Avg. Vol
759,746
52-wk High
€23.55
52-wk Low
€16.34

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 8 9 10 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 5 5 4
(5) SELL 1 2 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.82 2.87 2.78 2.74

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 514.77 533.30 499.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 503.00 503.00 503.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 2,103.72 2,276.00 2,032.00 2,307.21
Year Ending Dec-18 19 2,152.67 2,437.00 2,024.00 2,447.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1.06 1.24 0.97 1.23
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1.03 1.35 0.84 1.44
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.00 3.00 3.00 4.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 512.12 508.10 4.02 0.78
Quarter Ending Mar-17 542.00 540.60 1.40 0.26
Quarter Ending Dec-16 565.85 578.70 12.85 2.27
Quarter Ending Sep-16 527.55 533.30 5.75 1.09
Quarter Ending Jun-16 476.60 475.20 1.40 0.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.00 0.31 0.31 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.34 0.25 0.09 27.35
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.38 0.13 0.25 65.79
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.39 0.40 0.01 2.56
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.04 0.36 0.32 849.87

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 514.77 524.10 534.77 534.77 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 503.00 524.00 524.00 524.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2,103.72 2,121.02 2,134.59 2,151.05 2,307.21
Year Ending Dec-18 2,152.67 2,184.12 2,228.63 2,252.63 2,447.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.06 1.08 1.08 1.10 1.23
Year Ending Dec-18 1.03 1.07 1.11 1.14 1.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 9 0 14
Year Ending Dec-18 0 9 0 14
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 6 4 9
Year Ending Dec-18 0 9 0 14

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

SES SA News

» More SESFd.PA News