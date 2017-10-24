SES SA (SESFd.PA)
SESFd.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
16.58EUR
3:54pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|8
|9
|10
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|2
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.82
|2.87
|2.78
|2.74
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|514.77
|533.30
|499.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|503.00
|503.00
|503.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|2,103.72
|2,276.00
|2,032.00
|2,307.21
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|2,152.67
|2,437.00
|2,024.00
|2,447.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1.06
|1.24
|0.97
|1.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1.03
|1.35
|0.84
|1.44
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|4.02
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|512.12
|508.10
|4.02
|0.78
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|542.00
|540.60
|1.40
|0.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|565.85
|578.70
|12.85
|2.27
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|527.55
|533.30
|5.75
|1.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|476.60
|475.20
|1.40
|0.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.00
|0.31
|0.31
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.34
|0.25
|0.09
|27.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.38
|0.13
|0.25
|65.79
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.39
|0.40
|0.01
|2.56
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.04
|0.36
|0.32
|849.87
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|514.77
|524.10
|534.77
|534.77
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|503.00
|524.00
|524.00
|524.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,103.72
|2,121.02
|2,134.59
|2,151.05
|2,307.21
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,152.67
|2,184.12
|2,228.63
|2,252.63
|2,447.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.06
|1.08
|1.08
|1.10
|1.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.03
|1.07
|1.11
|1.14
|1.44
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|9
|0
|14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|9
|0
|14
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|6
|4
|9
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|9
|0
|14
