Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)
SGC.L on London Stock Exchange
160.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
160.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
160.50
160.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,089,695
2,089,695
52-wk High
227.29
227.29
52-wk Low
150.80
150.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|April
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|5
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.40
|2.70
|2.73
|2.73
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|11
|3,999.39
|4,131.23
|3,952.00
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|10
|3,284.90
|3,468.00
|3,088.44
|3,311.06
|Year Ending Apr-19
|10
|2,968.46
|3,224.17
|2,768.14
|2,974.02
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|12
|24.45
|25.93
|24.00
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|10
|20.26
|22.28
|19.30
|23.41
|Year Ending Apr-19
|10
|18.60
|19.83
|16.70
|21.03
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-5.70
|-5.70
|-5.70
|-8.10
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|3,999.39
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|3,284.90
|3,286.20
|3,288.73
|3,312.85
|3,311.06
|Year Ending Apr-19
|2,968.46
|2,936.86
|2,941.07
|3,009.83
|2,974.02
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|24.45
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|20.26
|20.44
|20.87
|21.03
|23.41
|Year Ending Apr-19
|18.60
|18.72
|19.35
|19.73
|21.03
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Year Ending Apr-19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|2
|0
|6
