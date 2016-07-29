Edition:
Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)

SGC.L on London Stock Exchange

160.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
160.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,089,695
52-wk High
227.29
52-wk Low
150.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- April 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 5 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.70 2.73 2.73

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 11 3,999.39 4,131.23 3,952.00 --
Year Ending Apr-18 10 3,284.90 3,468.00 3,088.44 3,311.06
Year Ending Apr-19 10 2,968.46 3,224.17 2,768.14 2,974.02
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 12 24.45 25.93 24.00 --
Year Ending Apr-18 10 20.26 22.28 19.30 23.41
Year Ending Apr-19 10 18.60 19.83 16.70 21.03
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -5.70 -5.70 -5.70 -8.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 3,999.39 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 3,284.90 3,286.20 3,288.73 3,312.85 3,311.06
Year Ending Apr-19 2,968.46 2,936.86 2,941.07 3,009.83 2,974.02
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 24.45 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 20.26 20.44 20.87 21.03 23.41
Year Ending Apr-19 18.60 18.72 19.35 19.73 21.03

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 1 0 4
Year Ending Apr-19 1 0 1 3
Earnings
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 2 0 6
Year Ending Apr-19 0 2 0 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

Stagecoach Group PLC News

Market Views

