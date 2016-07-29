Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Apr-17 11 3,999.39 4,131.23 3,952.00 -- Year Ending Apr-18 10 3,284.90 3,468.00 3,088.44 3,311.06 Year Ending Apr-19 10 2,968.46 3,224.17 2,768.14 2,974.02 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Apr-17 12 24.45 25.93 24.00 -- Year Ending Apr-18 10 20.26 22.28 19.30 23.41 Year Ending Apr-19 10 18.60 19.83 16.70 21.03 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -5.70 -5.70 -5.70 -8.10