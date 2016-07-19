Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)
SGE.L on London Stock Exchange
734.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
734.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
734.00
734.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,774,687
2,774,687
52-wk High
807.49
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99
594.99
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.47
|2.58
|2.60
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|16
|1,706.69
|1,760.00
|1,637.80
|1,739.51
|Year Ending Sep-18
|16
|1,873.53
|1,944.00
|1,741.46
|1,857.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|18
|29.89
|31.81
|23.90
|31.27
|Year Ending Sep-18
|18
|32.79
|35.56
|27.30
|34.55
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|10.40
|13.30
|8.68
|12.22
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1,706.69
|1,706.69
|1,705.30
|1,701.11
|1,739.51
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,873.53
|1,878.88
|1,877.04
|1,858.18
|1,857.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|29.89
|29.91
|29.95
|29.99
|31.27
|Year Ending Sep-18
|32.79
|33.04
|33.12
|33.21
|34.55
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|1
|1
|6
- As ARM Holdings plc flies on takeover bid, who could be next?
- Can HSBC Holdings plc, The Sage Group plc and Avon Rubber plc help to 'Brexit-proof' your portfolio?
- Should you buy defensive stocks Centrica plc, British American Tobacco plc and The Sage Group plc ahead of the EU referendum?
- Is it time to buy GlaxoSmithKline plc, Centamin plc and Sage Group plc?
- Are The Sage Group plc, Trinity Mirror plc and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc star buys after today's updates?
- Why Growth Hunters Need To Check Out Britvic Plc, The Sage Group plc & British American Tobacco plc