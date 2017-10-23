Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 10,496.00 10,496.00 10,496.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 39,586.30 40,227.00 38,764.00 38,947.20 Year Ending Dec-18 22 40,728.30 42,065.00 39,581.00 39,938.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 20 4.73 4.95 4.50 4.47 Year Ending Dec-18 22 5.09 5.38 4.62 4.82 LT Growth Rate (%) 6 8.22 10.90 5.80 9.15