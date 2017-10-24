Edition:
United Kingdom

Sibanye Gold Ltd (SGLJ.J)

SGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,698.00ZAc
2:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

8.00 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
1,690.00
Open
1,690.00
Day's High
1,712.00
Day's Low
1,670.00
Volume
4,745,764
Avg. Vol
9,289,259
52-wk High
2,816.84
52-wk Low
1,386.27

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 71.39 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 9 9 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.85 3.08 3.00 3.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 43,590.80 49,919.00 25,970.90 43,763.50
Year Ending Dec-18 12 49,142.20 59,136.80 29,617.80 43,088.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 71.39 71.39 71.39 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 -29.64 150.98 -100.61 324.95
Year Ending Dec-18 6 169.55 240.20 103.90 310.16
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -21.40 -21.40 -21.40 47.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 43,590.80 43,464.70 43,242.40 43,685.20 43,763.50
Year Ending Dec-18 49,142.20 49,027.70 48,983.30 51,099.10 43,088.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 71.39 71.39 71.39 71.39 --
Year Ending Dec-17 -29.64 -33.37 4.47 101.40 324.95
Year Ending Dec-18 169.55 169.85 160.79 166.83 310.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 4 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 3 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Sibanye Gold Ltd News

