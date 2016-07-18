SuperGroup PLC (SGP.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Apr-17 11 744.12 752.00 726.90 -- Year Ending Apr-18 11 864.90 889.21 849.00 758.84 Year Ending Apr-19 10 974.34 1,017.35 931.00 853.66 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Apr-17 11 84.26 85.54 82.00 -- Year Ending Apr-18 11 95.10 98.90 93.58 90.82 Year Ending Apr-19 10 109.52 115.80 101.41 99.96