SuperGroup PLC (SGP.L)

SGP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,835.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,835.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
237,018
52-wk High
1,859.00
52-wk Low
1,309.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- April 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 11 744.12 752.00 726.90 --
Year Ending Apr-18 11 864.90 889.21 849.00 758.84
Year Ending Apr-19 10 974.34 1,017.35 931.00 853.66
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 11 84.26 85.54 82.00 --
Year Ending Apr-18 11 95.10 98.90 93.58 90.82
Year Ending Apr-19 10 109.52 115.80 101.41 99.96

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 744.12 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 864.90 864.90 863.56 857.40 758.84
Year Ending Apr-19 974.34 974.34 962.46 962.46 853.66
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 84.26 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 95.10 95.10 94.71 95.01 90.82
Year Ending Apr-19 109.52 109.52 109.18 109.18 99.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

SuperGroup PLC News

Market Views

