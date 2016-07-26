SEGRO PLC (SGRO.L)
SGRO.L on London Stock Exchange
545.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
545.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
545.50
545.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,778,608
2,778,608
52-wk High
556.50
556.50
52-wk Low
384.52
384.52
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|4
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.63
|2.63
|2.63
|2.68
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|302.22
|368.00
|259.24
|258.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|326.56
|399.00
|277.59
|287.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|19.37
|20.64
|18.30
|19.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|21.09
|23.32
|18.92
|20.54
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|5.75
|10.21
|2.20
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|302.22
|300.78
|296.84
|295.33
|258.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|326.56
|332.61
|328.76
|333.30
|287.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19.37
|19.29
|19.25
|19.41
|19.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21.09
|20.88
|21.02
|21.06
|20.54
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
