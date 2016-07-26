SEGRO PLC (SGRO.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 302.22 368.00 259.24 258.20 Year Ending Dec-18 8 326.56 399.00 277.59 287.96 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 19.37 20.64 18.30 19.07 Year Ending Dec-18 16 21.09 23.32 18.92 20.54 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 5.75 10.21 2.20 --