Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI)

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 3 208.47 210.00 205.80 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 219.83 219.83 219.83 -- Year Ending Jun-17 15 811.46 859.75 793.83 -- Year Ending Jun-18 13 858.13 915.40 824.60 910.70 Year Ending Jun-19 13 901.38 941.86 847.00 930.29 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 4 8.20 9.00 7.00 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 9.90 9.90 9.90 -- Year Ending Jun-17 17 32.61 35.60 31.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 16 34.56 37.00 31.90 37.05 Year Ending Jun-19 16 36.72 39.90 33.00 38.47 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.31 7.73 6.90 2.61