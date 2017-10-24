Edition:
Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI)

SGXL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

7.59SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
$7.62
Open
$7.63
Day's High
$7.63
Day's Low
$7.56
Volume
866,600
Avg. Vol
1,628,136
52-wk High
$7.82
52-wk Low
$6.96

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 8.20 June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 7 7 5
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.44 2.50 2.41 2.65

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3 208.47 210.00 205.80 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 219.83 219.83 219.83 --
Year Ending Jun-17 15 811.46 859.75 793.83 --
Year Ending Jun-18 13 858.13 915.40 824.60 910.70
Year Ending Jun-19 13 901.38 941.86 847.00 930.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4 8.20 9.00 7.00 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 9.90 9.90 9.90 --
Year Ending Jun-17 17 32.61 35.60 31.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 16 34.56 37.00 31.90 37.05
Year Ending Jun-19 16 36.72 39.90 33.00 38.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.31 7.73 6.90 2.61

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 208.47 207.72 0.75 0.36
Quarter Ending Mar-17 203.58 202.66 0.92 0.45
Quarter Ending Dec-16 200.38 199.60 0.78 0.39
Quarter Ending Sep-16 192.26 190.83 1.43 0.75
Quarter Ending Jun-16 199.85 198.05 1.80 0.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8.20 7.90 0.30 3.66
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8.10 7.70 0.40 4.94
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7.97 8.20 0.23 2.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7.50 7.80 0.30 4.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7.80 7.20 0.60 7.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 208.47 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 219.83 219.83 219.83 219.83 --
Year Ending Jun-17 811.46 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 858.13 858.48 859.81 859.81 910.70
Year Ending Jun-19 901.38 903.15 900.60 900.60 930.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 9.90 9.90 9.90 9.90 --
Year Ending Jun-17 32.61 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 34.56 34.56 34.64 34.64 37.05
Year Ending Jun-19 36.72 36.91 36.79 36.79 38.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Jun-19 1 1 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 1 1 3
Year Ending Jun-19 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

