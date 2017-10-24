Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI)
SGXL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
7.59SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|8.20
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|7
|7
|5
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.44
|2.50
|2.41
|2.65
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3
|208.47
|210.00
|205.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|219.83
|219.83
|219.83
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|15
|811.46
|859.75
|793.83
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|13
|858.13
|915.40
|824.60
|910.70
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|901.38
|941.86
|847.00
|930.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4
|8.20
|9.00
|7.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|17
|32.61
|35.60
|31.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|16
|34.56
|37.00
|31.90
|37.05
|Year Ending Jun-19
|16
|36.72
|39.90
|33.00
|38.47
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|7.31
|7.73
|6.90
|2.61
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|208.47
|207.72
|0.75
|0.36
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|203.58
|202.66
|0.92
|0.45
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|200.38
|199.60
|0.78
|0.39
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|192.26
|190.83
|1.43
|0.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|199.85
|198.05
|1.80
|0.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8.20
|7.90
|0.30
|3.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8.10
|7.70
|0.40
|4.94
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7.97
|8.20
|0.23
|2.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7.50
|7.80
|0.30
|4.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7.80
|7.20
|0.60
|7.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|208.47
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|219.83
|219.83
|219.83
|219.83
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|811.46
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|858.13
|858.48
|859.81
|859.81
|910.70
|Year Ending Jun-19
|901.38
|903.15
|900.60
|900.60
|930.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|32.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|34.56
|34.56
|34.64
|34.64
|37.05
|Year Ending Jun-19
|36.72
|36.91
|36.79
|36.79
|38.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
