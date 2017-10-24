Edition:
Schaeffler AG (SHA_p.DE)

SHA_p.DE on Xetra

13.74EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
€13.64
Open
€13.66
Day's High
€13.75
Day's Low
€13.53
Volume
546,638
Avg. Vol
1,086,491
52-wk High
€16.60
52-wk Low
€11.31

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.39 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 5
(3) HOLD 7 8 7 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.39 2.50 2.47 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,381.93 3,381.93 3,381.93 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 13,887.70 14,122.50 13,774.80 14,077.00
Year Ending Dec-18 17 14,361.50 14,690.40 13,980.00 14,788.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.39 0.39 0.39 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 1.48 1.56 1.40 1.63
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1.63 1.76 1.49 1.74
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.10 5.60 4.60 11.52

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,475.95 3,472.00 3.95 0.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,527.75 3,574.00 46.25 1.31
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,261.00 3,361.00 100.00 3.07
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,297.67 3,265.00 32.67 0.99
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,435.33 3,369.00 66.33 1.93
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.37 0.31 0.06 15.07
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.42 0.42 0.00 0.60
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.41 0.28 0.13 31.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.39 0.27 0.12 30.77
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.38 0.37 0.01 2.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,381.93 3,381.93 3,444.96 3,444.96 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13,887.70 13,899.70 13,881.10 13,900.80 14,077.00
Year Ending Dec-18 14,361.50 14,377.60 14,371.70 14,410.00 14,788.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.39 0.39 0.33 0.33 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.48 1.48 1.49 1.51 1.63
Year Ending Dec-18 1.63 1.63 1.63 1.65 1.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

