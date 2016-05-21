Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)
SHB.L on London Stock Exchange
980.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
980.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
980.00
980.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
489,407
489,407
52-wk High
1,036.00
1,036.00
52-wk Low
861.00
861.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|5
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|8
|7
|7
|7
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.33
|3.27
|3.12
|3.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|11
|104.80
|124.00
|84.00
|106.34
|Year Ending Sep-18
|12
|114.21
|138.00
|92.00
|113.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|14
|16.38
|17.00
|16.10
|15.88
|Year Ending Sep-18
|14
|18.42
|20.08
|16.92
|17.53
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.62
|14.70
|-9.20
|10.75
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|104.80
|104.80
|105.08
|104.93
|106.34
|Year Ending Sep-18
|114.21
|114.21
|114.21
|114.07
|113.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|16.38
|16.38
|16.42
|16.43
|15.88
|Year Ending Sep-18
|18.42
|18.42
|18.31
|18.35
|17.53
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
