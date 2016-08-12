Edition:
SIG PLC (SHI.L)

SHI.L on London Stock Exchange

174.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
174.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,793,847
52-wk High
184.90
52-wk Low
86.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 7 7 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.73 2.73 2.80 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 2,820.99 2,932.30 2,752.00 2,820.42
Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,913.88 3,070.00 2,795.00 2,899.61
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 9.70 12.00 8.95 12.50
Year Ending Dec-18 15 10.89 12.30 9.45 14.02

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,820.99 2,820.99 2,832.09 2,848.65 2,820.42
Year Ending Dec-18 2,913.88 2,913.88 2,914.44 2,921.34 2,899.61
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9.70 9.70 9.72 9.71 12.50
Year Ending Dec-18 10.89 10.89 10.85 10.84 14.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

SIG PLC News

