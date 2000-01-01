Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)
SHOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
540.65INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Estimates Revisions Summary
- BRIEF-Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)
- BRIEF-Shopper's Stop disposed 40 pct shareholding in Nuance Group (India) for 60 mln rupees
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- BRIEF-Indian retailer Shopper's Stop seeks shareholders' nod to issue equity shares on preferential allotment
- Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 mln stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop