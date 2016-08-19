Shire PLC (SHP.L)
SHP.L on London Stock Exchange
3,672.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,672.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,672.50
3,672.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,834,453
2,834,453
52-wk High
5,186.00
5,186.00
52-wk Low
3,603.50
3,603.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.31
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|6
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|11
|11
|13
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.04
|2.04
|2.09
|1.92
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9
|3,975.12
|4,061.00
|3,879.00
|4,496.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,723.67
|3,723.67
|3,723.67
|2,516.75
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|14,973.90
|15,260.00
|14,325.00
|15,408.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|15,587.80
|16,155.30
|14,534.00
|16,603.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|1.31
|1.41
|1.23
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|5.00
|5.14
|4.90
|5.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|5.46
|6.15
|5.11
|6.05
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|6
|9.40
|11.90
|6.22
|15.67
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,666.30
|3,745.80
|79.50
|2.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,564.05
|3,572.30
|8.25
|0.23
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,730.52
|3,806.10
|75.58
|2.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,546.42
|3,452.10
|94.32
|2.66
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,176.52
|2,429.10
|252.58
|11.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.21
|1.14
|0.07
|5.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.11
|1.21
|0.10
|9.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.09
|1.25
|0.16
|14.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.08
|1.06
|0.02
|2.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.03
|1.13
|0.10
|9.91
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,975.12
|3,978.09
|3,975.21
|3,997.16
|4,496.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,723.67
|3,723.67
|3,723.67
|3,723.67
|2,516.75
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14,973.90
|14,981.20
|14,979.10
|15,044.10
|15,408.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15,587.80
|15,597.40
|15,599.80
|15,788.10
|16,603.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.31
|1.31
|1.30
|1.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.02
|5.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.46
|5.48
|5.47
|5.56
|6.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3
|2
|3
- FTSE rises to record close, blue-chips shrug off Reckitt blip
- UPDATE 1-FTSE 250 rises to record close, blue-chips shrug off Reckitt blip
- BRIEF-Shire says EU regulator backs new formulation of blood cancer treatment
- Lonza buys U.S. clinical manufacturing site from Shire
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3
- Now is the perfect time to buy these 3 healthcare stocks!
- 2 'must-have' healthcare stocks after today's updates?
- Simply the best growth stocks in the FTSE 100?
- Are these 3 Brexit beaters set to fly after today's news?
- Are these 3 stocks due for a serious price correction?
- Should you buy Shire plc, Marks and Spencer Group plc and Amec Foster Wheeler plc following today's news?