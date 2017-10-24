Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SHPJ.J)
SHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
20,751.00ZAc
2:49pm BST
Change (% chg)
-294.00 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
21,045.00
Open
21,081.00
Day's High
21,081.00
Day's Low
20,721.00
Volume
320,361
Avg. Vol
1,497,069
52-wk High
22,600.00
52-wk Low
16,650.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|3
|5
|5
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.67
|2.67
|2.46
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|11
|143,097.00
|147,493.00
|140,694.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|9
|154,610.00
|158,650.00
|150,906.00
|157,639.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|9
|171,616.00
|177,292.00
|166,251.00
|174,934.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|11
|1,002.38
|1,035.00
|955.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|9
|1,128.57
|1,162.00
|1,096.00
|1,113.95
|Year Ending Jun-19
|9
|1,257.39
|1,323.00
|1,192.50
|1,248.23
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|11.10
|13.00
|9.00
|11.74
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|143,097.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|154,610.00
|154,993.00
|156,273.00
|158,837.00
|157,639.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|171,616.00
|172,101.00
|173,548.00
|177,081.00
|174,934.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1,002.38
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1,128.57
|1,128.57
|1,134.41
|1,137.93
|1,113.95
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1,257.39
|1,257.39
|1,268.93
|1,273.73
|1,248.23
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
