Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SHPJ.J)

SHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

20,751.00ZAc
2:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

-294.00 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
21,045.00
Open
21,081.00
Day's High
21,081.00
Day's Low
20,721.00
Volume
320,361
Avg. Vol
1,497,069
52-wk High
22,600.00
52-wk Low
16,650.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 5 5 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.67 2.67 2.46

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 11 143,097.00 147,493.00 140,694.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 9 154,610.00 158,650.00 150,906.00 157,639.00
Year Ending Jun-19 9 171,616.00 177,292.00 166,251.00 174,934.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 11 1,002.38 1,035.00 955.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 9 1,128.57 1,162.00 1,096.00 1,113.95
Year Ending Jun-19 9 1,257.39 1,323.00 1,192.50 1,248.23
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 11.10 13.00 9.00 11.74

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 143,097.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 154,610.00 154,993.00 156,273.00 158,837.00 157,639.00
Year Ending Jun-19 171,616.00 172,101.00 173,548.00 177,081.00 174,934.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1,002.38 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1,128.57 1,128.57 1,134.41 1,137.93 1,113.95
Year Ending Jun-19 1,257.39 1,257.39 1,268.93 1,273.73 1,248.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Shoprite Holdings Ltd News

